Roadworks at Farquhar and Bent Streets Wingham nearing completion

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Roadworks on the intersection Farquhar and Bent Streets, Wingham are nearing completion. Picture supplied.
Final work on the the Farquhar and Bent Streets intersection will be completed over the next month, MidCoast Council says.

