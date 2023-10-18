Final work on the the Farquhar and Bent Streets intersection will be completed over the next month, MidCoast Council says.
The final asphalt layer is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20, and line marking and stamping of a pattern on the intersection will start on Monday, November 6, weather permitting.
Electrical works are also about to begin. New street lighting will be installed over the next three weeks. A planned power outage will take place to commission new underground power lines. The energy provider will provide notice to affected properties on part of Farquhar Street.
MidCoast Council's contractor has commenced laying new brick paving on footpaths at the four corners of the intersection. These works should be finished in late November.
Street plantings will also take place over the next few weeks.
This will complete Stage One of the Wingham CBD Master Plan.
Meanwhile, an inspiring community-led project is creating local Aboriginal art for the CBD area in the future.
Local Aboriginal artists Brittany Cochrane and Steve Saunders have prepared an artistic outline that explains how the traditional lands on which Wingham is located contributes to Biripi culture.
Six Wingham High School students are working with Brittany and Steve. They are developing art that will tell the story of the traditional owners for all who walk on the land.
The students are Tahzrae Sheather, Eva Jenkins, Shayla Elms, Breanna Saunders, Dakoda Manewell and Taj Rogers. They are led by Numia Meaney, the Aboriginal Education Coordinator / Visual Arts Educator at Wingham High School.
When funding is available, the art design could be placed on a road surface in the CBD by specialist companies who stamp coloured patterns onto the road surface.
