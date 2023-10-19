Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham baker wins with rich fruitcake at Taree Show

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Cross won first place in the Rich Fruit Cake category at the 2023 Taree Show. Photo Scott Calvin.
Barbara Cross won first place in the Rich Fruit Cake category at the 2023 Taree Show. Photo Scott Calvin.

When is a fruit cake more than just a fruit cake?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.