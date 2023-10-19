When is a fruit cake more than just a fruit cake?
When it is of a standard for official competition at the Royal Easter Show for one thing.
Wingham resident and baking enthusiast, Barbara Cross took out first prize in the Best Rich Fruit Cake category at the 2023 Taree Show.
And her secret for a prize winning cake?
"I think it's marinating the fruit for long enough so it absorbs the flavour," Barbara said.
This year was her second time entering the Taree Show, although she has volunteered as a steward for the event in previous years.
Along with her fruit cake, Barbara also submitted entries in the categories of preserves, flowers and plants, and floral arrangements; all of which were well received.
But it was her rich fruit cake that took the prize.
A mainstay of many weddings and Christmas dinners, the humble fruit cake has a history stretching back centuries, with the process of combining fruit with honeyed wine dating all the way back to the Roman Empire.
Fruit cake is also claimed to possess amazing longevity - as long as it contains the proper preservatives and is stored in an airtight container - supposedly allowing it to remain edible for decades after baking.
Not that Barbara or any of the other Taree Show entrants were making such bold claims.
For her it is more about the quality produced through careful preparation.
"I think you've got to chop the fruit up nice and evenly and then marinate, and I think that gives a nice flavour through the cake," Barbara said.
Barbara's win at Taree Show has set her on the path to enter the Royal Agricultural Society's 2024 rich fruit cake competition. Local show winners can then compete at the next stage, group level, with those winners advancing to the Sydney Royal.
The competition's objective is to "seek excellence in the preparation, cooking and presentation of a rich fruit cake and to promote Australian produce."
