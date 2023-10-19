WINGHAM Old Boys bowlers are on the cusp of Manning sport history.
On Saturday at Wingham Bowling Club (aka Wingham Sporties), the ageing Tigers will attempt to retain the Bridgey's Sports Power trophy for an unpresented third successive time - a three-peat - when they meet the beleaguered Taree Old Boys.
Flashback 12 months and Wingham became the first side to win the trophy away from home when accounting for Taree by a handful of shots at Club West (aka Taree West) Bowling Club. Pandemonium reigned at the presentation when the result was confirmed.
Wingham tactician, form analyst and backup barbecue cook Wayne 'Fatty' Goward said his players realise the enormity of the occasion.
"Three-peats are rare,'' Goward said.
"We're hoping to emulate the great Eastern Suburbs rugby league sides of 1935-37 and win for a third successive time. What an honour to be in that company.''
The Tigers are unbeaten at Wingham and have rarely been seriously challenged there since the Old Boys games started in 2009.
What's more, Goward confirmed Wingham will be close to full strength. In fact, there could be some selection headaches before the final squad is announced.
"We're ready,'' Goward said.
"History awaits.''
Taree spin doctor and coaching advisor Garry V Betts has rarely ventured into public since last year's humiliating loss, preferring to stay within the confines of his palatial Taree West estate. He admits he has endured some dark days in the past 12 months and concedes that Wingham will be at Winx-like odds tomorrow to maintain their stranglehold on the trophy.
We're hoping to emulate the great Eastern Suburbs rugby league sides of 1935-37 and win for a third successive time. What an honour to be in that company- Wayne Goward says the Tigers are chasing history
Betts intends to fully test the power of prayer leading right up to the first bowl.
"It's about the only hope we have,'' he lamented.
Betts said Taree badly needs an infusion of new talent.
"Some of our blokes have been playing since the first challenge back in 2009,'' he said.
"They weren't much good then and they haven't improved with age.''
We need a miracle- Garry V Betts isn't too confident
He said there is one positive for the Taree Old Boys.
"At least we can wear our new shirts,'' he said.
"If nothing else, we'll look the part.''
In the past Betts has delivered some Churchillian addresses to the players as they've made their way to Wingham via bus. However, that won't be the case tomorrow.
"It's going to take more than words for us to stop Wingham,'' he sobbed.
"We need a miracle.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.