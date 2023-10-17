Bobin resident Peter Schouten AM FRSN has another accolade to add to his list of achievements.
Peter and four palaeontologists have been awarded the Whitley Medal for their work on a book titled Prehistoric Australasia: Visions of Evolution and Extinction. Peter, a paeleo artist, provided the illustrations for the book. The four professors, Sue Handm, John Long, Trevor Worthy and Michael Archer, authored the book.
"These guys are the superstars of Australasian palaeontology," Peter said.
The Whitley Medal is the major award given at the annual Royal Zoological Society of NSW Whitley Awards, and is the top award in zoological publishing.
Peter and the authors were presented with the award on Tuesday, October 10 in Sydney at the official awards ceremony.
"It's quite an honour," Peter said.
It's not the first time Peter has won a Whitley Award. He and Tim Flannery were given the prestigious award in 1997 for their book Tree Kangaroos: A Curious Natural History.
Peter was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours List for "significant service to the visual arts as a wildlife and scientific illustrator, and to the preservation and documentation of Australian natural history".
He has had a newly-discovered marsupial lion named after him - Wakaleo schouteni - in 2017.
And in 2021 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of NSW, the oldest learned society in the southern hemisphere.
"It's a little exceptional for them because I've really got no academic qualifications," Peter said.
"Again, it was in honour of that sort of work that I've done and it really doesn't matter whether you've got a piece of paper, say you're a doctor or whatever, it boils down to how good a communicator you were with the work you do."
Peter has worked on so many books he can't remember how many - he thinks it is 10 or 11. Some of them are his own books, some are in collaboration with authors.
But there's one he's been working on for the last seven years that he says is his "magnum opus", and probably the last major book he will work on. This one is on the evolution of vertebrates - a "mammoth" task, and please forgive the pun.
"It's from about 500 million years ago to the present time, and it's tackling the evolution of all fish, amphibians, reptiles, mammals, and birds, and everything in between," Peter said.
"I started doing Gondwana. I wanted to feature the fauna of Gondwana. But it was too difficult to isolate it because continents kept moving around and colliding with each other and separating again. And I thought the only way I can solve this problem is just do everything!" he laughed.
So far, Peter has reconstructed 203 paintings and reconstructed 760 different species.
"Which is only a tiny fraction of the number of species that should be in there," Peter said.
Not only is Peter illustrating his magnum opus, but he is writing it as well. To reconstruct the species in illustration, he had to access reams of data and information.
"So I thought I might as well jot it all down at the same time, so it makes sense."
In addition to the thousand or so paintings he has to do, he has already written 1000 pages. He estimates it will take him another seven years to complete the book.
Prehistoric Australasia: Visions of Extinction and Evolution is published by CSIRO Publishing and is available on the usual online bookstores.
