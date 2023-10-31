SAINT Joseph's Primary School in Taree will mark its 100th anniversary on Saturday, November 4.
To celebrate this special occasion the St Joseph's community will be holding a spring fair on November 4 from 9am to 1pm.
"Everyone is most welcome to join us for a trip down memory lane, a catch-up over Devonshire tea with old friends and new, there will be lots of activities planned for children and lots of prizes to be won. So, don't miss out, bring your whole family for a morning of celebrations,'' the organising committee member said.
"We are also having a celebration Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street, Taree on Thursday, November 9 from 10am.''
In 1866 Rev. Father Julian Tenison Woods and (St) Mary of the Cross MacKillop began an order of Sisters in Penola South Australia. (Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart).
This order spread to Perthville (near Bathurst), in 1872, and their mantra was/is "Never see a need without doing something about it".
From Perthville, a group of Sisters moved to the Hunter (1883), in the Diocese of Maitland/Newcastle and then from the Hunter to the Manning.
The Manning schools were founded starting with Krambach (1893) then Cundletown (1906), Gloucester (1919), Taree (1923), Wingham (1935), Bulahdelah (1955) and Forster (1959).
In 1922 at Taree, Bishop Dwyer of Maitland laid the foundation stone of a new school and new convent for the Sisters of St Joseph.
In 1923 the school, convent and hall were officially opened and blessed.
The first principal was Sister Mary de Sales Johnson, with a staff of five nuns who first taught in Taree Convent (St Joseph's Primary School Taree) - Sisters Theresa, Hilary, Benedicta, Anselm and Paschal.
St Joseph's Primary School Taree began in 1923 on the Wynter Street site with 88 students. Many classrooms were housed in reclaimed old houses.
In the early 1970s purpose-built classrooms were built, making teaching facilities modern and comfortable. The school enrolment grew and so did the need for more space.
When Our Lady of the Rosary High School moved into the new St Clare's buildings at Chatham in 1971, the primary school students and staff moved into the former high school premises, near Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church.
By the late 1980s and 1990s it was common to have up to 36 students in each class, with one teacher.
In time, St Joseph's enrolments continued to grow, and the old buildings began to crumble, so a modern new school was eventually built, out of town, and on several hectares - a beautiful county setting for country children.
The process began in 1992 with the then principal Nick Walker, Rev. Father Geoff Mulhearn and the school building committee - Maurice Stack, Peter Dahdah, Tim Stack, Eddie Loftus, Ray Stack, Helen Green, Merri Rumble, Trish (Patricia) Scullard, Tony Burg - clerk of works (CSO), Jim Callinan - director of Catholic Education (CSO), John Feenan - business manager (CSO), Peter Mullane - administrator, planning unit (CSO), Mark Lawler - architects, Vitalli Building Company - contract builders.
The last official day at the Wynter Street site was Friday, May 15, 1998.
It was a momentous occasion on Monday, May 25 1998, when Father Harry Hughes was the leader, carrying a flickering lantern from the "old" school candle, and subsequently lighting the "new" school candle on arrival.
Principal Nick Walker and the whole school community, 450 students K-Year 6, staff and many parents walked the three kilometres, with many stops on the way, from the old school in Wynter Street to the new school at St Joseph's Drive.
The new school facilities and buildings at St Joseph's Drive were officially blessed by Bishop Michael Malone and officially opened by Member for Lyne Mark Vaile - a former student of St Josephs, on Sunday, August 9, 1998.
St Joseph's is a school which celebrates diversity in its community, welcoming families from many cultures, all of whom are valued for their uniqueness, and appreciated for the contribution they make in the flexible learning environments offered them.
The Spirit of Mary MacKillop began 100 years ago when St Joseph's Taree was founded.
The Gospel values of the Sisters of St Joseph continue to this day through the continuous commitment of staff and family community.
