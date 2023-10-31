Manning River Times
Taree St Joseph's Primary School centenary celebrations on November 4

By Information Compiled by Merri Rumble and Ruth Smith
November 1 2023 - 4:30am
SAINT Joseph's Primary School in Taree will mark its 100th anniversary on Saturday, November 4.

