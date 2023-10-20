AVA Paterson is hoping to continue her outstanding form from last season as she embarks on another summer of cricket.
Ava plays her juniors with Taree West where she won the club's under 14s bowling award last year.
Ava combines her formidable inswing bowling with regularly opening the batting, making her a versatile allrounder and is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, gaining her a $50 open order at Iguana.
She represented Mid North Coast under 15s representative girls at the recent NSW Country Championships held at Singleton.
Previously Ava played in the Manning under 13 representative team, and was the leading wicket taker for the Taree West side last summer. Manning were the unbeaten champions in last season's Mid North Coast under 13 inter-district competition.
She has spent time in the offseason putting in some solid training for the campaign ahead, and is motivated to go as far as possible with her chosen sport.
"I'm trying to score more runs with the bat and also to bowl better; just do everything better overall," Ava said
Ava produced some solid form in the country championships. She opened the batting for Mid North Coast with fellow Taree West player Riely McLeod. Her top score was 18, a mark she made twice.
"Riely and Ava built some good opening partnerships,'' Manning Junior Cricket Association president Michael Roohan said.
Girls' cricket is still an emerging sport in the Mid North Coast zone and the side finished a credible eighth, with two wins, at Country-level,
Cricket is a sporting passion for the Paterson family and four years ago Ava followed her dad and brothers into the game. She originally turned out for Old Bar in the Manning juniors before switching to Taree West.
Ava doesn't confine herself to the cricket field. During winter she plays with Taree Wildcats in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League as a left back.
