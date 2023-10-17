Work began on David Street past the Old Bar Public School last Friday.
Very welcome as this section was in very poor condition.
Work is occurring on Waterman Street but will take several months to complete. It is great that the western end of Forest Lane is now sealed, allowing quicker access to and from Ocean Blue and taking some pressure off Wyden Street.
Voting in the Voice referendum was pretty busy in the morning at the Old Bar Public School polling place but eased off in the afternoon.
Less than 200 people found their way to the second polling place, the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall and it was extremely quiet all day.
What stood out here though, was the harmony between official supporters of both the Yes and No cases. This was commented on by the AEC supervisor.
You might like to make a note in your diary for Tuesday, November 7 from 6pm to7:30pm when MidCoast Council will be holding a Community Conversation meeting for Old Bar and surrounds at the Taree Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club.
Old Bar residents have supported these very well in the past so come along and hear what council is planning and provide feedback to council.
MidCoast Council is also seeking community feedback on their Play Space and Skate Park Strategies, as well as the Destination Management Plan which builds on its Barrington Coast tourism brand. To contribute to any of these please follow the relevant links on the council website.
haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/playspace-strategy
