Almost 100 calls for help to SES in Hunter, Mid North Coast

State Emergency Service crews faced almost 100 calls for help in the Hunter and Mid North Coast amid the wild wind that lashed eastern parts of the state on Monday.
The Hunter's strongest gusts - according to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology - came at Nobbys (98km/h) and Murrurundi Gap (89km/h) in the late afternoon.
An SES source said call-outs during the dangerous weather were mostly for wind damage.
Gusts tore part of a roof off a block of flats in Lemnos Parade, The Hill, just before 5.30pm.
SES crews were kept busiest in Newcastle, where there were 17 jobs, and Lake Macquarie and Cooranbong (11 call-outs in each area).
There were a small handful of calls for help across other locations in the Hunter.
Winds settled in the late evening and the Hunter appears to be in for a cooler day on Tuesday, with a chance of rain.
A hazardous surf warning remains in place, with large and powerful conditions making surfing, ocean swimming and rock fishing dangerous.
