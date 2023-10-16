Manning River Times
Home/News

Almost 100 calls for help to SES in Hunter, Mid North Coast

By Nick Bielby
October 17 2023 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

State Emergency Service crews faced almost 100 calls for help in the Hunter and Mid North Coast amid the wild wind that lashed eastern parts of the state on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.