What does a strata company do? A guide for investors and buyers

What do you do when a problem in your building arises? This is where a strata manager comes into play. Picture Shutterstock

In today's multifaceted real estate market, the concept of strata living has taken center stage in many urban settings around the world. Yet, for many investors and potential buyers in Australia, the intricate workings of a strata company remain shrouded in mystery.



This article aims to demystify the role and responsibilities of a strata company, shedding light on its significance in managing properties, the implications for those owning a piece of shared property, and the essential aspects that both seasoned investors and first-time buyers should know before making a commitment.



Whether you're contemplating an investment or simply curious, let's delve into the world of strata management and understand its pivotal role in modern real estate.

What is strata management?

A strata manager can also be referred to as a body corporate manager, which is a term many of us may be more familiar with. For example, a strata manager in Melbourne is the person who takes on the responsibility of managing common areas of a property.



So, say you are living in an apartment building, this generally means you are living near your neighbours, likely on the same floor. Although there are benefits to this such as one of your neighbours feeding your cat whilst you are away with no fuss or need to travel.



What do you do when a problem in the building arises? This is where a strata manager comes into play. A strata manager will take ownership of managing common areas of the building and this can include financial, administration and social aspects.

Strata manager vs. property manager

A strata manager is commonly confused with a property manager. The key difference between the two however is quite large. A property manager is hired to oversee the day-to-day operations of a unit of real estate, whereas a strata manager is also an owner of a unit of real estate and does not rent out or sell properties.



A property manager is essentially hired to look after the leasing and day-to-day management of your investment. Whereas a strata manager will deal with all day-to-day issues of a building including cleanliness maintenance, notifying tenants, and keeping owners aware of upcoming meetings and potentially collecting financial contributions for the building. Not managing investment properties for other parties. Strata managers may also lodge insurance claims and keep documentation relating to the building's administrative details.

Complaints process

When living in strata communities, naturally, issues will arise at varying times. One of the things that can occur because of this is a complaint to strata managers. A complaint arises generally from many people living near each other and having differing views on certain topics. Some of the common complaints seen in strata settings can include:

Pet noise

Having a four-legged friend is wonderful for the owner but can be seen as a nuisance by neighbours if that four-legged friend is vocal whenever the owners go out. The first step in this situation would be bringing the issue to your neighbour's attention and seeing if something can be worked out.

Smoking smells

Although in strata communities it's very unlikely that a person would be allowed to smoke in common areas there are no limitations on that person smoking on their balcony. The smells resulting from this can permeate a neighbour's property causing the smell to linger in their properties and, in extreme circumstances, cause difficulties for some people's breathing.

Parking issues

Parking allocation for residents and visitors alike can be a contention point. Visitor parking is the main culprit here with people having visitors for long periods and therefore occupying a parking space for seemingly endless amounts of time.



Issues can also arise from people incorrectly parking in a neighbour's spot, even just for a couple of minutes, whilst they run inside to grab something and that neighbour then returns home to their car space occupied.

Generally, each strata company will have their own rules and policies for managing complaints. Consumer Affairs Victoria encourages the use of the "model rule for an owner's corporation - dispute resolution guide" to assist strata managers with having a strong process in play to ensure everybody's complaint is heard and actioned accordingly.

Ensuring safety

Strata companies/managers are also responsible for the safety of all living in the strata community. Australian strata laws apply to all strata complexes regardless of their size, location, and uses.



Owners must comply with laws and regulations which can include the Owners Corporations Act 2018 and the Consumer Affairs Legislation. Safety regulations include ensuring lifts are up to Australian standards, fire safety measures, and the inclusion of car parking and other amenities.

What can't a strata manager do?

Many people believe that as there is a strata manager available, they should deal with all questions immediately without stopping to ask themselves, "Is that within the strata manager's scope?" Strata managers are not the owners of each individual unit or apartment and therefore cannot answer questions concerning previous tenants, repairs, etc.



A strata manager can approach the individual owner and ask the question but cannot guarantee an answer. Strata managers also do not provide legal advice, they can offer you options but under no circumstances will they offer you legal advice as this is your responsibility.

Whilst this is a difficult thing to get your head around, a strata company is there to make your life easier and assist in the day-to-day management of your apartment complex shared living spaces.



A strata manager will uphold the rules and regulations, deal with financial details, ensure the safety of the building, and manage maintenance and administrative tasks.

