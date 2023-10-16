Manning River Times
Wingham Music Festival 2023 brings people from the USA

By Julia Driscoll
October 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Thirty-seven hours and 16,000 kilometres - that's how long and far it took for one couple to come to the Wingham Music Festlval.

