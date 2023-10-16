Thirty-seven hours and 16,000 kilometres - that's how long and far it took for one couple to come to the Wingham Music Festlval.
The duo from Ohio landed in Australia on Friday. They had travelled here specifically to come to the Wingham Music Festival, with the aim of seeing one particular artist.
"They're mad fans of Mitch King. And they literally went on to his website and they said 'wherever he is playing next, we're going to go'. And where he was playing next was here!" festival founder, Donna Ballard said.
"I'd have to say that they're his number one fans if they're willing to do that!" Donna laughed.
I'd have to say that they're his number one fans if they're willing to do that!- Donna Ballard, Wingham Music Festival founder
For their extraordinary dedication to coming all this way to see one artist, they received a special surprise. Organisers took them backstage to meet the performer.
'They had a long conversation with him and they just love him and he's a beautiful, beautiful bloke. So they had a really good catch up with him," Donna said.
The festival has grown so much in reputation over the years, Donna says she estimates that this year around 80 per cent of people attending were from out of town. And people are starting to ask for festival t-shirts without the names of artists on the back, just a big Wingham Music Festival logo.
"I thought, that's interesting that they actually kind of care more about the festival than the artists that are playing. I feel like we are growing up as a trusted festival name."
One act that came in for huge accolades on the weekend was the Biripi Dancers.
Particularly on Sunday afternoon, under the news that Australia had voted No in the Voice to Parliament Referendum, the dancers earned a huge round of applause. And it was especially poignant when Biripi woman Hope Labutis-Mays performed.
"Hope said to me, 'I don't know what to do today when I come out'. And then she came to me and said 'I'm just going to sing Amazing Grace in language so that people have a sense of healing'," Donna said.
I'm just going to sing Amazing Grace in language so that people have a sense of healing.- Biripi woman Hope Labutis-Mays, the day after the referendum
After singing the first verse in Gathang, Hope sang the second verse in English, with many of the audience members joining in.
"We were teary," Donna said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.