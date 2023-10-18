Riders came from Cessnock, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Laurieton, Camden Haven, Forster, Tuncurry, Taree and Wingham. They gathered at the service centre at Taree South on Sunday before riding through Taree, Wingham, Krambach, Nabiac, to the Lake way and on to The Tav at Old Bar where entertainment was provided along with fundraising activities.