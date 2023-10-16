PACIFIC Palms will field teams in this season's Manning under 11 and 13 competitions.
The club entered the competition for the first time last year in under 11s.
"It's really promising to see growth in that part of our region and their sides include seven girls,'' Manning Junior Cricket president Michael Roohan said.
"Taree United have five girls in their under 11 team, so it's great to have a boost in their numbers, particularly after the recent success of our Manning girls at the under 15 female youth championships at Singleton.''
Mr Roohan explained the association has amalgamated sides in under 10s and 11s to help boost that age competition, and also align with the Cricket Australia Pathways.
"We have once again been running our junior academy which helps these younger players build skills and learn about the game. Our final session will be October 23,'' he said.
"Our under 15s format this year will predominately be a Friday night T20 competition. This will add some variety for this age group and allow some clubs some extra flexibility to have players move between sides, boosting overall numbers, and opportunities to play more cricket.''
The Mid North Coast inter-district representative season will get underway on October 29, with Manning to field sides in all age groups - 11,13, 15 and 17.
"We had good numbers trial for each age squad, which will help ensure another successful season with the 13s and 17s reigning premiers,'' Mr Roohan said.
