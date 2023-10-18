Members of Tinonee Historical Society were very pleased with the result of their garage sale held at Tinonee Historical Society's Museum on Saturday, October 14.
It was an early start for 10 members who set up the marquees and displayed the huge amount of items which were on offer from books, magazines, plants, craft items, collectables, a large quantity of historical books and CD's, household goods and some cooking to name but a few.
The Society would like to extend their grateful thanks to Kel and Tracy, proprietors of Tinonee General Store, who generously donated a huge fruit and vegetable tray as a raffle prize with the lucky winner being Tinonee local Ross Meldrum, who was delighted with his prize.
During the morning business was brisk as some of those on their way to or coming back from voting in the Referendum being held at Tinonee Public School, made a stop and looked over the tables.
During the morning, several folk with local connections to the museum building asked to be shown around as they had come from out of town and were pleased to see what the Society has achieved with their dedicated efforts.
This was the first garage sale for the year and the members were rewarded for their hard work as it resulted in $900 being raised on the day.
On Tuesday morning members held their monthly meeting at 9am and did a wrap up of the day - all were pleased.
The Society is currently looking at participating in the Garage Sale Trail being run by Midcoast Council in November and is deciding if it will do another on November 18-19, which is the second weekend of the event.
Wingham Anglican Parish
Wingham Anglican Parish TWIGS Group travelled to Newcastle on Wednesday, October 18 for their annual trip to the Mission to Seafarers lead by Ron and Maureen Hinshelwood. I wasn't able to go, but did send down another 20 of my hand knitted beanies in various colours which I hope will go to those in need.
Come Saturday, October 21 the trivia event will again take place in the Parish Fellowship Hall commencing 4pm. A bring and share meal will follow with further information available from Rev Brian Ford at St Matthews, Wingham.
Tinonee Public School
The school canteen is desperately looking for more volunteers to assist, and without them the canteen will have to close on days when no one is available. This is a great fundraiser for the P&C and if you can help be it one day a week or term it would all help. Please contact the school office for further details on 6553 1279.
The Colour Explosion was held Friday, September 22 to end term three and the students, with their amazing fund raising efforts, raised $6588. This will go towards extending the school's fixed play equipment.
Tinnatoo, the school's painted cow, participated at Cows in Cundle through the school holidays. She was painted by the Year 6 students.
Congratulations and happy birthday
Happy birthday wishes go out to my hubby John who celebrates another birthday, his 72nd on Sunday, October 22. No special celebrations but maybe a drink or two with a couple of his brothers and some friends at Wingham Services Club will be bound to take place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.