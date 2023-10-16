Tom Burley and Murray McCartney took the score to 53 before McCartney fell for 25. From there wickets tumbled fairly frequently, with Burley making 46 to top score. Sam Couch (37 not out) and youngster Tashiem Abbott (12 not out) ensured United batted out the 40 overs to finish on 7/164. Abbott was making his T1 debut.

