MANNING Cricket Association president Steve Campbell said 'fingers crossed' Taree West and Old Bar will return to the T1 competition in 2024/25.
Four sides - Taree United, Great Lakes, Gloucester and Wingham will contest this season's premiership. This follows the withdrawal of Taree West and Old Bar after both struggled in T1 last season.
"Old Bar and Taree West both have some promising juniors in their ranks, but they aren't ready for T1 at this stage,'' Mr Campbell said.
"They want at least one more season in T2. Fingers crossed we'll have both back next year.''
Old Bar will field three teams in T2 and Taree West two. In all 10 sides will be involved in the T2 competition.
The start of the Manning T1 season was delayed a week due to the Tuncurry and Gloucester grounds being unavailable. Mr Campbell said Tuncurry is still out while top dressing work is completed. However, Gloucester's No 2 Oval is back in play.
Premiers Taree United took off from where they finished 2022/23 by defeating grand finalists Great Lakes in the clash at Chatham Park.
Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bowl. This paid immediate dividends when Aidan White bowled opening batter Matt Collier for a duck, leaving United 1-0.
Tom Burley and Murray McCartney took the score to 53 before McCartney fell for 25. From there wickets tumbled fairly frequently, with Burley making 46 to top score. Sam Couch (37 not out) and youngster Tashiem Abbott (12 not out) ensured United batted out the 40 overs to finish on 7/164. Abbott was making his T1 debut.
White with 2/35 and Blake Clark (2/24) were the most successful bowlers.
However, Great Lakes' run chase started disastrously when they slumped to 3/14. McCartney ran out opener Dean Elliott (5) while Dylan Wadwell snared the wickets of Dean Bensch (5) and Lucas Monks (3). There was no recovery with Great Lakes eventually bowled out for 93 in 35.5 overs. Wadwell finished with 2/10, Brock Wilson 3/18, Burley 2/18, Ricky Campbell 2/9 and Abbott 2/22.
Riley Webster struck a big hitting and unbeaten 30 for Great Lakes, including five boundaries.
Skipper Ryan Clarke was forced to retire hurt before he had opened his account.
