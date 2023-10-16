WINGHAM opened the Manning T1 cricket season with a comfortable win over Gloucester in the game at Cedar Party Reserve.
Due to a number of unavailable players the Bushmen only had 10 starters for the match.
Wingham batted first and put together a challenging total of 207. Hudson Bird led the way with a punishing 60 while skipper Dave Rees scored 37 and newcomer Will Marron 30.
Aaron Hagenbach showed he will be a valuable gain for Gloucester this summer when taking 3/33. Hagenbach is a former secretary of the Mid North Coast Cricket Council.
Gloucester's run chase didn't really get started and they managed just 88. Landon Blissett was the best of the batters with a well compiled 33.
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe showed good early form for Wingham when taking 3/14 while Steve Allwood claimed 3/20. Michael Rees took three smart catches at first slip.
Yates agreed it was a disappointing start for the Bushmen but said there were some positive signs.
"Unfortunately we had a few players who had to go to a mate's wedding, so we struggled for numbers,'' he said.
"We had three or four players still eligible for juniors and they all went well.''
He is confident that at full strength the Bushmen will be competitive this season in the competition that has been reduced to four teams following the withdrawal of Taree West and Old Bar.
Hagenbach formerly played in the strong Port Macquarie-Hastings competition but will be working for much of the season in the Gloucester area.
"He contacted me and asked if we were looking for a player,'' Yates said.
"I said yes fairly quick.''
He said Hagenbach's experience will be a great boost for a predominately young side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.