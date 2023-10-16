Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham beat Gloucester in Manning T1 cricket clash

By Mick McDonald
October 17 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM opened the Manning T1 cricket season with a comfortable win over Gloucester in the game at Cedar Party Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.