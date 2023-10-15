Just weeks into the summer bushfire season, and a total fire ban has been announced from midnight last night, Sunday, October 15 until today, Monday, October 16 across the Mid Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) district
During a total fire ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
The RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property.
A total fire ban also is in place for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, Far North Coast, North Coast New England, Northern Slopes, North Western and Upper Central West Plains areas.
With hot, dry and windy conditions, high to extreme fire danger is forecast for several areas across the state.
Know your fire risk and what you will do if fire threatens. Be ready to act. Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000). For more information on Total Fire Ban rules, visit the #RFS website: https://brnw.ch/21wDwCu.
