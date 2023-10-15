Manning River Times
The fire danger rating for Mid Coast today will be high

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:01am
Solar powered fire warning signs allow remote updates providing more up to date information. Photo supplied.
Just weeks into the summer bushfire season, and a total fire ban has been announced from midnight last night, Sunday, October 15 until today, Monday, October 16 across the Mid Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) district

