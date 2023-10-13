Manning River Times
The Valley Way: a gated community for people with a disability in Taree | video

By Julia Driscoll
October 13 2023 - 4:00pm
A new gated community built in Taree built by Valley Industries for people living with disabilities has been completed and is ready for occupancy.

