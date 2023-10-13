The Valley Way: a gated community for people with a disability in Taree | video

A new gated community built in Taree built by Valley Industries for people living with disabilities has been completed and is ready for occupancy.
"The Valley Way" sits next to Estia Health on Wingham Road, and comprises 10 individual homes. One home is the original home on the site, while the other nine are purpose built.
All have features to help people with a disability - big bathrooms, wide doors, wide corridors, and benches and tables that go up and down, and all are for supported independent living.
Four of the homes are Speciailist Disability Accommodation (SDA) homes, that are specially built for people with high support needs. One is a home for multiple occupancy.
"It is what we call a high physical supports house where there are lifting tracks in the roof to help transport people from their bedrooms to bathrooms and things like that," Valley Industries CEO, David Isbel said.
The other nine homes are for individuals looking to rent their own home.
"It's effectively their own home, and then they contract in for the support they want in the house (through the NDIS). So at the moment, we're providing all the support in the house for them," Mr Isbel said.
A little more than half the homes are already rented, but there are still some available. Valley Industries is taking expressions of interest from NDIS participants with a disability who are looking for accommodation.
"We're happy to talk to them, because even if we can't accommodate them there, we've got more in the pipeline," Mr Isbel said.
Valley Industries has purchased the block adjoining the development on Wingham Road and plan to add up to five more houses to The Valley Way.
In addition to The Valley Way, the organisation will also be building up to four homes on a block in Railway Parade in Taree, and a further six homes on the corner of Breeze Parade and Goldens Road in Forster.
"We might have a mix of one bedroom and two and four bedroom homes, we haven't finalised it yet. But we've got development applications have been in with (MidCoast) Council for about six months on those other sites," Mr Isbel said.
For more information about supported living with Valley Industries go to www.valleyindustries.net.au/valley-accommodation-living or call 655 8888.
