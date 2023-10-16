There is no doubt the sight of dead and dying dolphins in the Manning River upstream of Wingham in September 2023 was distressing for members of the public, either on the scene seeing it as it occurred, or seeing it through the media.
But it was equally traumatising, perhaps even more so, for the volunteers and workers of the various organisations involved in monitoring the dolphins as the situation evolved, and during the subsequent attempted rescue of the last remaining dolphin.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was notified of the pod of five dolphins trapped in fresh water in the Manning River on September 9. They brought in volunteer marine animal rescue organisation ORRCA, and SeaWorld during the week.
They monitored the dolphins, hoping they would eventually swim back downstream, but it didn't happen.
"It's not unknown for dolphins to swim up river, and in nearly all cases it is best to not intervene, but to monitor for any change in the animal's condition," a NPWS statement said.
"Unfortunately in the intervening time, the condition of the dolphins deteriorated quickly and while the rescue operation was brought forward, only one of the dolphins was able to be captured alive."
The remaining dolphin died en route to SeaWorld.
"We can probably all agree we're all absolutely heartbroken by the outcome," a spokesperson for ORRCA told the Manning River Times.
"You know, we had to remove those (dead) dolphins (from the river). That's a really hard thing for our volunteers to have to do. It was really harrowing for everybody involved. Definitely the land holders, understandably and it's awful for them, but it's a really hard job for NPWS. It's a hard job for the SeaWorld guys and it's a really hard job for us," she said.
The situation was a rare event; the last instance of this happening in the Manning River was 15 years ago.
"The veterinarians and the staff that were organising the response, they were being guided by literature from where these situations had been seen before, whether that's in Australia or other parts of the world, so they did the best they could with the information they had at the time. It was a pretty unprecedented event," the ORRCA spokesperson said.
All volunteers and workers from NPWS, ORRCA and SeaWorld are currently undergoing a lengthy debriefing and review process. The lessons learnt from the event in the Manning River will be used to inform any similar events that might occur in the river in future.
"We are sharing our learnings both from an operational perspective and also from a scientific perspective, in the way that we saw the decline of those dolphins and it was much more rapid than anyone could have expected," the ORRCA spokesperson said.
A postmortem assessment is underway to determine if factors other than chronic exposure to freshwater were implicated in the animal's deterioration, NPWS said.
The Manning River Times also sought comment from SeaWorld but none was forthcoming.
If you see a dolphin a long way upstream of where they normally occur, please contact the NPWS on 1300 0 PARKS or ORRCA on 9415 3333 immediately.
