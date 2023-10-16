Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NPWS, ORRCA and SeaWorld staff and volunteers undergoing debriefing after five dolphins die in Manning River

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPWS, ORRCA and SeaWorld rescuing the last remaining dolphin for transportation back to SeaWorld. Picture supplied.
NPWS, ORRCA and SeaWorld rescuing the last remaining dolphin for transportation back to SeaWorld. Picture supplied.

There is no doubt the sight of dead and dying dolphins in the Manning River upstream of Wingham in September 2023 was distressing for members of the public, either on the scene seeing it as it occurred, or seeing it through the media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.