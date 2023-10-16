Manning River Times
Of last month's 361 rescue missions, 103 were emergencies.

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023 - 11:00am
Marine Rescue NSW. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state have experienced their busiest September on record, completing 361 rescue missions and returning 782 people to shore last month.

