Roadworks across the Mid Coast

Final road sealing work to repair roads across the region will begin on this Monday, October 16.
The work, beginning at approximately 7am and finish before 6pm daily, should take about a week to complete, weather permitting.
Traffic control will be on site with minor delays expected.
Please allow extra travel time during the completion of these important maintenance projects.
This project is part of MidCoast Council's $7.5m road maintenance program.
"Floods and heavy rain events have had an enormous impact on our aging rural roads. Improving road safety and driveability for our communities is a top priority for council," infrastructure and engineering services director, Robert Scott said.
To see the exact location of each works, and other roadworks across the region, head to: https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program
