At home in the garden

The dry - it's back. In 2019, we were surrounded by bare paddocks as we prepared for our daughter's wedding in our backyard. We were also surrounded by bushfires and the accompanying smoke haze.
We're much more drought hardy these days. We haven't watered our lawn in years, nor the garden. This winter I planted six native shrubs from tube stock - saltbush, native thyme and ginger, vanilla lily, midgen berry and kunzea. They have received no special care and have survived and thrived (I hope I'm not speaking too soon).
I am growing a few veges in small, manageable containers with the knowledge that should I be away for more than a few days they will curl up and die.
Our council asks us to be "water wise" so I put myself to the test.
However there is one member of our family who doesn't adjust well to water restrictions. Our border collie is obsessed with water, primarily from the hose but rain also sends her into ecstasy. So until I absolutely have to curb all water usage, she's enjoying the odd squirt with the hose while I water my pots.
And it's National Gardening Week so take time to celebrate gardening. Throw a garden party, visit a local park, join a garden club, plant a tree, visit your local nursery or just spend a day relaxing on the lawn.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
