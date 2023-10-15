Manning River Times
News

Rufous bettongs released into Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary

By Staff Reporters
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Aussie Ark releases rufous bettongs into Barrington Tops sanctuary
Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark is celebrating the successful release of 20 rufous bettongs into the "wild" of the ark's 400 hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

