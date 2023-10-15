Aussie Ark releases rufous bettongs into Barrington Tops sanctuary

Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark is celebrating the successful release of 20 rufous bettongs into the "wild" of the ark's 400 hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Managing director, Tim Faulkner directed the release and was delighted to share the experience with many Aussie Ark supporters and their children.
"We love the rufous bettong and we love creating this sort of positive future for the species," Mr Faulkner said.
Aussie Ark has been breeding the species for six years in its species recovery unit at the Barrington Tops facility. The program now boasts the world's most significant "insurance population", safeguarding the species from extinction.
The animals' new home in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary ensures they are safe from habitat loss and predators, in a pristine environment reminiscent of pre-colonial times.
The rufous bettong is a mysterious and enigmatic species native to Australia, and one of the most cherished species at Aussie Ark- Aussie Ark conservation manager, Hayley Shute
Aussie Ark conservation manager, Hayley Shute described the species as an ancient relative of the kangaroo and one which is often described as a 'living fossil', making them a true gem of the animal kingdom.
"The rufous bettong is a mysterious and enigmatic species native to Australia, and one of the most cherished species at Aussie Ark," Ms Shute said.
Like their kangaroo relatives, these bettongs possess a unique blend of characteristics, including a pouch for their young and a distinctive hopping gait. But unlike a kangaroo they growl like a bear and carry nesting material in their monkey-like prehensile tail.
Despite their exceptional nature, the rufous bettong remains shrouded in obscurity due to its nocturnal habits, leaving many Australians unaware of their existence. Tragically, this remarkable species is facing imminent extinction due to the relentless impact of feral predators.
Tim Faulkner emphasised the importance of the program in protecting the fragile species.
"Our commitment to the survival of this unique species is unwavering, and we invite you to join us in ensuring that the rufous bettong remains in the bush where they belong," Mr Faulkner said.
"Your support, in any form, is invaluable to our cause."
