At St Clare's students are helped to "get them where they want to go" Advertising Feature

St Clare's High School, Taree is a co-educational, school for students from Years 7 to 12.



With an excellent reputation in the local community, St Clare's enjoy consistently high academic results directly attributable to the positive relationships staff form with students who are committed to assisting all students to reach their academic potential.

St Clare's staff recognise that learning is an emotional pursuit that has its greatest outcomes when parents, students, and teachers form strong relationships based on mutual respect and trust.



The excellent staff at St Clare's are deeply committed to helping students achieve their goals and "get them where they want to go".

The 2022 HSC Examination results were a testament to this. Of the 67 students in the Class of 2022, many students received early offers to university, while other students achieved results which allowed them to also take up offers made by universities".

In 2022 St Clare's was the highest-ranking school overall in the local area for the number of HSC Band 6 results and was the highest-ranking school in the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese in terms of HSC Band 6 rates per student sitting the exams.

St Clare's has high expectations, and the way students relate to others at school and in the wider community is pivotal to the formation of well-rounded and spiritually centred young people.



Graduates from St Clare's are highly sought after by employers and readily gain apprenticeships, traineeships and cadetships, as well as places in tertiary institutions.

Students participate in a range of academic endeavours including the Rotary Public Speaking, the Lions Youth of the Year Competition, and the Toastmasters Public Speaking program. Students are also actively involved in various national Mathematics, English, Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, Geography and Economics competitions.

The Creative Arts are well represented at St Clare's with a significant number of students participating in the Taree and District Eisteddfod in music, recitation, public speaking, visual arts, dance and drama.

St Clare's offers a range of sporting programs including swimming and athletics carnivals, cross country, netball, hockey, touch football, basketball, cricket, tennis, soccer, equestrian events, water polo, tennis, surfing, rugby league, triathlon, rugby and futsal.

St Clare's has a strong commitment to social justice and servicing the wider community with students involved in helping out at the local Taree CatholicCare Community Kitchen and participating at the school sleep-out in support of homelessness amongst other activities.

Links to the community extend to the relationships St Clare's fosters with its pathway feeder primary school's - St Joseph's, Taree, St Joseph's, Wingham, Holy Name, Forster, St Joseph's, Gloucester and St Joseph's, Bulahdelah.

