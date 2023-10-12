Manning River Times
Centre Firetrail fire at Darawank.:

October 12 2023 - 1:39pm
A fire at Darawank is at advice level. Picture Shutterstock.
Mid Coast Rural Fire Service district has asked members of the public to stay away from the fire site Darawank as crews continue to mop up throughout Thursday, October 12.

