Mid Coast Rural Fire Service district has asked members of the public to stay away from the fire site Darawank as crews continue to mop up throughout Thursday, October 12.
Both National Parks and Wildlife Service and RFS volunteers from Tuncurry and Diamond Beach worked throughout the night to contain the fire which is now under control.
"We're asking you to give our guys some space and to keep them safe," Mid Coast district officer, Kirsty Channon said.
"They (crews) have put in some good work; they will be mopping up today and there may be some intentional burning."
Pine Road has been closed for the public's safety.
EARLIER:
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) with assistance from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are conducting backburning operation on the Centre Firetrail fire at Darawank.
There are also a number of aircraft assisting with the fire, which began about an hour ago.
Approximately 10ha of ground has been burned in the bushfire which is currently at advice level.
There is considerable smoke in the area.
Please only call 000 for a life- threatening emergency or if you see an unattended fire.
Stay up to date via the Hazards Near Me App or at.
Residents are reminded that due to the ongoing dry conditions permits will continue to be suspended in Mid Coast District (Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs) until further notice.
This is different to a total fire ban.
Fires that do not require a permit such as cooking fires may still be lit however caution is advised.
More information go to https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.../Standards-Quick-Facts-A4...
The Fire Danger Rating in the Mid-Coast tomorrow, Thursday October 12 will be HIGH.
