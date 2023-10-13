Outside fishing has returned good catches when the wind dropped.
Snapper to 10kgs (107cm) have been boated from the northern grounds in 30 metres of water. A pilchard bait was the undoing of the good fish.
Pearl perch have also been boated. Flathead have been caught on the drift on the grounds out the front of Harrington. Bonito have been caught on trolled lures up around Mermaid Reef.
No reports have come from the beaches and rocks.
Harrington Hotel Fishing Club has an outing this weekend so we will find out if there are still tailor and salmon on the beaches.
No more reports of red weed have come in, so maybe there was only a small amount of weed in the first instance.
Flathead are the main species being landed in the estuary. Bream and luderick have been rather quiet.
Blue swimmer and mud crabs are still trapping well upstream.
