Manning Valley Anglican College year 12 students sit HSC in their own school for the first time

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
October 11 2023 - 4:00pm
MVAC students Makayla Saunders (school captain), Bailey Clarke and Harry Woodlee are relieved after finishing the English exam, part one. Picture by Julia Driscoll
In a big year of growth and change for Manning Valley Anglican College, the school has reached another milestone - Year 12 students are able to sit HSC exams at their own school for the first time ever.

