In a big year of growth and change for Manning Valley Anglican College, the school has reached another milestone - Year 12 students are able to sit HSC exams at their own school for the first time ever.
The school celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Previous to now, any Year 12 students undertaking the HSC had to travel to MidCoast Christian College for the exams, as there weren't enough of them to hold the exams at their home school.
"Midcoast Christian College have been wonderful in hosting our kids and looking after them for the years that we've had to go over there for the HSC. But having (the exams on) your own site is a real psychological advantage for your students, because they know that they've just got to go to their school," MVAC principal Darren Parks said.
"They are familiar with the classrooms, environment, the smells, the noises, it's all very familiar. It's a little bit like the home ground advantage in sport; it's an intangible psychological benefit."
All students across NSW sat the first of two English exams on Wednesday morning, October 11.
After getting that first exam out of the way, MVAC Year 12 student, Harry Woodlee said he feels content with his responses in the exam.
"It was different than what I had prepared (for), but it wasn't too bad," he said.
Fellow students Makayla Saunders (school captain) and Bailey Clarke were similarly positive about the experience, with Makayla saying it was better than she expected.
Bailey said it was "kind of what she expected", but said she was very nervous to begin with.
Sometimes there are some sleepless nights.- Jennifer Watkins, MVAC English teacher
"It was intimidating at first, just being in the room and seeing the booklets, and then the ladies speaking and the warnings. I was like, Oh my God. But I think I was prepared. I think I did okay," she said.
The students weren't the only nervous ones. English teacher Jennifer Watkins was also anxious.
"When it comes to HSC students, we will always be nervous for them, because we put so much work into wanting the best for our students," she said.
"We want them to do their best and exams are hard. So you can't help but get nervous for them. Sometimes there are some sleepless nights."
The second part of the English exam is sat on Thursday, October 12. The HSC exam period finishes on Friday, November 3, 2023.
