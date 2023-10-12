Lansdowne Fishing Club members gathered for their presentation evening at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club.
The following awards were presented:
The fishing club's next seafood raffle will be held on Saturday, October 14. There will be 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, a $25 fruit and vegetable tray and their $40 supporter's tray. Draw starts at 7pm.
The fishing club will hold its annual general meeting on Sunday, October 15 at 11am at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. All members of the fishing club are encouraged to attend.
Tomorrow, Saturday October 14, the Lansdowne Community Hall will be open for voting on the Voice to Parliament referendum from 8am to 6pm.
The hall managers will be selling sausage sandwich and egg and bacon sandwiches, cold drinks, and conducting a raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards a new two door fridge for the hall.
A reminder that the MidCoast Council "Community Conversation" will be held in the Lansdowne Community Hall on Thursday evening, October 19 commencing at 5.30pm. No bookings needed, just turn up. Tell your friends and neighbours.
Life is better with line dancing - for more information, drop into the Op Shop on Petrie Street, Coopernook, or just turn up to dance. Wear your boots if you have got them. It is free and is held at the Op Shop on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and commences at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.