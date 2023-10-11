It is good to see a new tenant in one of the local shops at 51 Beecher Street, Tinonee which have been vacant for some time.
Welcome to Peter Sayers Real Estate and we hope he does well.
Great to see Isabella and Bent Streets, Wingham once again flourishing with the colourful handcrafted flowers, which have been placed in the street garden boxes as well as around Central Park. I think there are even more this year that last year and it is hoped that they help to brighten up everyone's day. Thank You to the local organization responsible for this lovely gesture.
Students and teachers are back at work for the final Term of 2023 and it is hoped all will enjoy the various events that have been planned. A call goes out to motorists travelling around the school at close of school between 3.30pm and 4pm when students are walking home or parents are waiting to collect their little ones. Thankfully there has never been an accident and hopefully it will remain this way, but sometimes the excitement gets the better of the children and they forget the rules of the road.
The Line Dancing classes that are held at Tinonee Memorial Hall are greatly enjoyed by those attending on a Wednesday evening and the more keen dancers enjoy their Tuesday afternoon practice.
Tinonee Historical Society members are hoping that they will be blessed with good weather on Saturday when they hold their Garage Sale from 8am to 1pm when a variety of goods will be on offer. Call in and have a look either before going down to the school to participate in the Referendum or on the way back. There will be a raffle and cold drinks on sale also.
Seniors meet at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts on the first Wednesday of each month - unless an outing has been arranged. The morning starts at 10am and chatter over a cuppa and games are participated in. There is a minimal fee of $2 for each person per gathering and this covers the few expenses incurred. For further details contact Judy Cluss on 6553 1450.
