Taree cricketer Riely McLeod is making a name for herself within cricket's junior ranks with both bat and ball.
The talented 14-year-old Chatham top order batter and medium pace bowler continues to impress, with her on-field performances gaining her selection in the Mid North Coast under 15s representative side competing at the recent NSW Country Championships held at Singleton.
Riely has also been selected in the under 16 regional team to compete at Queanbeyan in December, and is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, gaining her a $50 open order at the Iguana store.
Her batting style has been described as being reminiscent of the legendary Mark Waugh, and said to be very "correct" in her execution, and being "very stylish to watch".
When in the field, Riely is a formidable medium pace bowler, being able to bowl both inswing and outswing with ease, something her father, Luke, notes with admiration.
"Seam up, outswing and inswing - not many people can do that," Luke said.
"She doesn't know how, but she does it."
Favouring the T20 version of the game, Riely likes the speed of the reduced over format that allows her to play her natural game.
"I really like the T20S; I feel like I can come out and really have a good time when I bat," she said.
Riely is excited with the new season and says that the team is shaping well, as is her own game.
"I feel I've come a long way but I've still got a much more to do," she said.
"I really want to put what I've been training into my game, and focus on correcting habits and improving technique."
