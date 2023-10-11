Manning River Times
Taree family receive gift of therapy dog for their son after fire

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Cooper Davies with his new therapy puppy, together with Therapy Dogs owner, Helen Yildiz. Photo Rick Kernick
Cooper Davies with his new therapy puppy, together with Therapy Dogs owner, Helen Yildiz. Photo Rick Kernick

A Taree family who lost everything in a recent house fire now at have least one very small reason to smile.

