A Taree family who lost everything in a recent house fire now at have least one very small reason to smile.
On the afternoon of Thursday October 6, Reannon Briton's home was engulfed in a blaze that gutted the house, destroying all of the family's possessions. In a particularly cruel twist of fate, the therapy dog belonging to her 15-year-old son, Cooper perished in the fire.
After hearing of their loss, Helen Yildiz, owner of Therapy Dogs in Coolongolook, contacted the family and gifted Cooper a new pup to help cope with his trauma and to further assist with his ongoing development.
The pup, which is yet to be named, will be handed over to Cooper next week once it has received further training, completed vaccination and has been microchipped. Prior to that, Helen and the family have held a "meet and greet" at Fotheringham Park, Taree to introduce Cooper to the pup so they can create a bond.
According to Reannon, Helen's gift of the new puppy to her son couldn't be more welcome.
"It's amazing. There aren't any words to say how appreciative we are, and it's something we didn't think we could afford again," Reannon said.
At age of three Cooper was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Level 2, a condition that requires him to receive substantial support, with symptoms that typically make it difficult for him to either communicate or socialise.
This will help him to get out and get that social interaction out in the community and participate a bit more as an active member of the community- Reannon Briton, speaking of the difference the therapy dog will make for her autistic son, Cooper
His condition also makes dealing with changes extremely difficult, meaning the loss of his dog, Freddie in the recent fire was particularly devastating.
"I've not seen him express that much emotion before - once he realised he wasn't getting his little friend back he was sobbing, which is something he doesn't do, and as a parent it just broke me," Reannon said.
Once fully trained as a therapy dog, Cooper will be able to take the pup with him to school, shopping centres and most places which would otherwise be difficult for him to navigate.
While research into the area of animal companionship for those with autism is far from complete, a number of studies are reporting the positive effects a pet can have for those on the spectrum.
Benefits include reducing social anxiety, lowering stress, as well as assisting language development and communication skills as the child speaks, plays and communicates with their pet.
"Cooper used to just sit there and chat with Freddie, so it's good for him to verbalise as it helps with his speech," Reannon said.
"It will be good for him to have someone to chat to again and help bring him out of his shell."
