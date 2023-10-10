Revisiting Blink 182's best projects ahead of Aus/NZ summer tour

Sun, surf, barbecues on the beach, office closures and school holidays, what could possibly make summer down under any better?



Having an epic concert on the agenda.



If you haven't yet heard, Blink 182 - the legendary pop-punk-rock band who rose to fame on the cusp of the 21st century - is paying us a visit.



From February to March of 2024, the group will be touring throughout Australia and New Zealand, hitting five cities and smashing out 18 total shows.



After solidifying their significance as a band to watch in 1999 with their highly successful album Enema of the State, the group of three - bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker - have maintained their relevance over the years through a plethora of hits and projects.



Plus, Travis Barker's recent high-profile marriage to Kourtney Kardashian has further propelled the band back into the mainstream conversation, making their upcoming tour even more anticipated.



But before you run to buy your Blink 182 tickets and prepare to indulge in all of their pop-rock glory this summer, let's revisit the works that have made them a musical mainstay.

Enema of State (1999)

Enema of State is Blink-182's breakout album that put this band on the map. Released in 1999, the record was a commercial and critical success, certified quintuple platinum in the United States alone.



With smash hits like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?" and "Adam's Song," the album encapsulated the restless angst that defined the late '90s.



The blend of catchy hooks, relatable lyrics, and dynamic performances set a standard within the pop-punk genre, inspiring an entirely new generation of bands and fans.

Cheshire Cat (1995) & Dude Ranch (1997)

Before they blew up with Enema of the State, Blink-182 had already begun making a name for themselves in the Southern California punk scene.



Their debut album, Cheshire Cat, was released in 1995 under the name Blink before a copyright dispute led them to add the "182" to their name.



The album featured tracks like "Carousel" and "M+M's," which put their budding but unmistakable blend of skate-punk and pop sensibilities on display.



In 1997, they followed up with Dude Ranch, which struck their initial break into mainstream consciousness. This was the last album with Scott Raynor - the band's original drummer - who would be replaced by Travis Barker the following year, and the first to receive significant airplay on both radio and MTV.



These early works paved the way for Blink-182's success with Enema of State and helped shape the genre of pop-punk by blending punk's energetic instrumentation and pop's catchy melodies.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001)

Blink-182 continued their meteoric rise with their fourth studio album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Living up to the hype of its predecessor, the album delivered anthems like "The Rock Show" and "First Date."



This project captured the essence of teen life, love, and rebellion. It further cemented their status as one of the seminal bands in pop-punk history.

Blink-182 (Self-Titled, 2003)

In 2003, the band took a more experimental approach with their self-titled album. Showcasing a mature sound with tracks like "I Miss You" and "Feeling This," the album signalled a new direction, merging their punk-rock roots with a tinge of artistic evolution.



Neighbourhoods (2011) and California (2016)

After a hiatus and line-up changes, Blink-182 returned with "Neighborhoods" in 2011, and, later, "California" in 2016.



These albums each reflected how Blink-182 had evolved since their initial outbreak into fame, blending the nostalgia they were (and are still) known for, with a contemporary sound that's highlighted in tracks like "Up All Night" and "Bored to Death."

Side Projects

The boys of Blink-182 have ventured into various other projects over the years, including Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves and Mark Hoppus' +44.



Drummer Travis Barker has also made a name for himself as a versatile musician, collaborating with a range of artists from different genres.



The band's latest single, "Edging," released in 2022, is the first new release since Tom DeLonge's return to the group after a seven-year absence.



It's also been recognised at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, as it received a nomination within the Best Alternative category.



Through the years, Blink-182 not only defined a genre, but shaped a generation. From the underground punk scene to their enduring relevance in modern music and media, the trio has continually evolved while staying true to their roots.

