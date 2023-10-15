Great news for whale and dolphin watchers and supporters of Amaroo Cruises with the local company announcing on Facebook its plans to be back on deck by mid-December.
"We have acquired a new (very small) vessel for dolphin and whale watching cruises," the Facebook statement said.
"It is an interim vessel while we observe what happens with any dredging, and if there will be any future maintenance plans set in place for the sand shoaling problems in Wallis Lake.
"This new vessel will cater for a small amount of passengers, giving you a very intimate and personal experience with the wildlife, coastline and lake.
"Our new exciting vessel will be operated with the same high standard of care, effort, attitude and dedication which Amaroo Cruises are known for.
"Thank you for your patience and we are excited to soon get you back out on the water.
"Also a huge thank you to all our frequent flyers, friends and wonderful community (Forster/Tuncurry and beyond) for your ongoing amazing support as we continue to navigate through this difficult period."
