The popular whale watching vessel plans to return in mid-December

By Staff Reporters
October 15 2023 - 12:00pm
The Amaroo cruised out of Forster in July. Picture Shane Chalker Photography.
Great news for whale and dolphin watchers and supporters of Amaroo Cruises with the local company announcing on Facebook its plans to be back on deck by mid-December.

