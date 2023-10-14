Three Mid Coast holiday parks have been named finalists in this year's Caravan, Camping Industry Association (NSW) celebration of excellence.
Renowned for their exceptional quality and diverse offerings, Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort, Reflections Jimmys Beach and Tiona Holiday Park have been shortlisted in the state-wide competition.
Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort is celebrated for its family-friendly amenities and vibrant atmosphere.
With an array of recreational activities, including a farmyard, mini-golf, and an adventure playground, it offers endless fun for both kids and adults.
The resort also boasts an individual nominee, Jessica Walker, for the employee of the year award, reflecting the exceptional service and dedication of its staff.
Managers, Kim and Gary were delighted with the announcement.
"We are thrilled at BIG4 River Myall, Buladelah to be a finalist for the tourist park of the year award, and also very proud to have one of our amazing staff as finalist for the employee of the year award," Gary said.
Reflections Jimmys Beach is the epitome of beachside bliss, offering an unmatched location with pristine beaches at its doorstep.
Tiona is a phenomenal holiday destination, and we are delighted our commitment to excellence in our park product, service and experience has been recognised.- Tiona general manager, Margaret Shannon
Known for its spacious sites and modern facilities, the park provides the perfect setting for a quintessential Australian beach holiday.
Just 15 minutes drive south of Forster, Tiona Holiday Park is a favoured destination for both adventure seekers and those looking for a serene coastal getaway, with absolute lake and beach access.
It is also home to the award-winning wedding and event venue, the Palms Pavilion, with couples from throughout the state choosing to be married at the Green Cathedral and celebrate in the park's stunning surrounds.
"Tiona is a phenomenal holiday destination, and we are delighted our commitment to excellence in our park product, service and experience has been recognised," general manager, Margaret Shannon said.
"Congratulations go to our whole team, and we look forward to celebrating with our other regional finalists at the awards announcements next month."
In addition to its CCIA nomination, Tiona Holiday Park and Myall River Camp have been shortlisted finalists in the upcoming New South Wales Tourism Awards, to be announced in Sydney this November.
With strong consumer demand post-pandemic, the caravan and camping industry plays a crucial role in regional tourism.
The North Coast in particular shines as the most popular region for caravan and camping in Australia generating more than $3 million visitor nights a year - more than any other commercial accommodation type in the region (TRA; March 2022).
