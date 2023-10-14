Manning River Times
Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort, Reflections Jimmys Beach and Tiona Holiday Park have been shortlisted in the state-wide competition.

By Staff Reporters
October 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Tiona Holiday Park general manager, Margaret Shannon is delighted her team has been nominated. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Three Mid Coast holiday parks have been named finalists in this year's Caravan, Camping Industry Association (NSW) celebration of excellence.

