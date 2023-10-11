Manning River Times
Home/News

National Gardening Week October 15-21

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Gardening Week Ambassador George Hoad AM (centre) with members of Killabakh Garden Club celebrating the event with a Spring Hat Competition. From left, Jeanne Edwards, Janice Montague, Helen Bauert, Jackie Super, George Hoad, Marion Whetton, Michael Martin, Wendy Kiernan and Shandra Martin.
National Gardening Week Ambassador George Hoad AM (centre) with members of Killabakh Garden Club celebrating the event with a Spring Hat Competition. From left, Jeanne Edwards, Janice Montague, Helen Bauert, Jackie Super, George Hoad, Marion Whetton, Michael Martin, Wendy Kiernan and Shandra Martin.

National Gardening Week offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the simple joys of gardening and to promote an activity that is good for both mind and body, says Killabakh's George Hoad AM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.