National Gardening Week offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the simple joys of gardening and to promote an activity that is good for both mind and body, says Killabakh's George Hoad AM.
George is a passionate gardener, past president of the Garden Clubs of Australia and National Gardening Week Ambassador.
"Over the last few years, we as a nation have faced droughts, fires, floods and the uncertainty that a global pandemic can bring to our lives," George said.
"Gardening, whether it be on country acres, a suburban block or a high-rise balcony, can be a refuge from your day-to-day worries, a haven to lose one's self and a pastime to find peace with nature."
National Gardening Week is supported by the Garden Clubs of Australia (GCA). Established in 1950, GCA it is the nation's premiere organisation for garden clubs and other like-minded groups and has more than 750 affiliates representing more than 50,000 members.
National Gardening Week fulfils one of the organisation's main aims of extending the culture of gardening into the wider community for the benefit of all citizens, with many of the affiliate garden clubs celebrating the event each year.
"This year marks the seventh year National Gardening Week will be celebrated across the country and it'd heartening to see so many new gardeners coming onboard each year - digging in and celebrating this most enjoyable of activities."
National Gardening Week is open to everybody - people of all ages, organisations, businesses, local communities, local councils, schools, etc. - to participate in and celebrate gardening in any way they choose. Throw a garden party, visit a local park, join a garden club, plant a tree, visit your local nursery or just spend a day relaxing on the lawn - the list of possible activities is endless!
