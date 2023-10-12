South Coast anglers returned with top catches in the Graham Chapman Memorial divisional fishing competition held off Crowdy Head.
A rough sea was forecast for the Sunday of the event and on Friday evening the competitors voted to extend the fishing time on Saturday and skip Sunday's gale.
Strong winds never eventuate on Sunday but most fisherman were happy to have an extended spell.
The best results came from the South Coast team who in 400m deep water landed some good bass, groper and hapuka.
Sondal Bensan had the best bag - five fish weighing 93kg. Among those was a bass groper weighing in at 38.10kg.
Kaine Clark had 11 fish weighing 42.22kg, including a 22.80kg bass groper.
Both anglers were from the South Coast division.
Snappers to 5kg, trag and kingfish were also caught.
It was a very successful outing and most competitors caught a few fish.
