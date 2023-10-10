Manning River Times
Free koala conservation workshop at Wootton

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 9:00am
Learn about koala conservation and habitat enhancement. Picture Shutterstock
A free workshop to explore koala conservation and habitat enhancement is being held at Wootton, thanks to a partnership between Kuruah and Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council.

