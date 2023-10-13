Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gone Fishing Day by OzFish Manning River Chapter at Manning Point

By Staff Reporters
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A good crowd of adults and children turned up at Manning Point for "Gone Fishing Day", hosted by OzFish Manning River Chapter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.