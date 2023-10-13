A good crowd of adults and children turned up at Manning Point for "Gone Fishing Day", hosted by OzFish Manning River Chapter.
The day was held to inspire a love for fishing and responsibility as waterways stewards to the next generation, and to teach about sustainable fishing practises.
"We covered a range of important topics with a lot of input from these young guns. It was very impressive to hear how these young fisho's engage with sustainable fishing practices already and what else we can do to ensure better habitat and better fishing into the future," OzFish Manning River Chapter said on their Facebook page.
On the day, people were able to bring in their old opera house yabby traps and swap them for Oar-Gee plow lures.
Opera house yabby traps were banned in 2021 as they also trap platypus, birds and turtles.
Into the Wild Adventures, Old Bar Lions Club, OceanEarth Foundation (TierraMar) and Manning Valley Kayaking also attended Gone Fishing Day to support OzFish.
To learn more about becoming involved with OzFish visit ozfish.org.au/ozfish-membership.
