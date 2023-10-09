Riders came from far and wide for the 2023 PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race conducted at the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park in Kiwarrak Forest, Taree on Sunday.
"A great day, very successful," event coordinator Bruce Pain said. "Everyone loved the track and there was a great vibe."
The event attracted 140 riders from as far as Wollongong, Inverell, Armidale, Coffs Harbour, Narrabri, Newcastle and Sydney as will as a strong local contingent.
Weatherwise it was fresh start to the day but perfect for riding. The track was a little dry and dusty but in good condition.
Racing was conducted on a shorter, 7.5km track this year due to logging in the State Forest. Racing was underway from 9am and finished at 3pm - riders had to finish their last lap by the 3pm cutoff for it to count.
World solo champion Jason English from Newcastle was the fastest rider on the day, taking out the male over 40s with 15 laps. English is a regular starter in this event.
The fastest team was an e-bike (electric) team from Newcastle, and the fastest acoustic (pedal) team was a local team of Dean Brame, Charlie Kennett and Simon Ballard who completed 16 laps in the six hours. They were also Masters team of of three winners.
The solo open male winner was Scott Reynolds with 15 laps and the solo female was Holly Harris of Armidale, on 14 laps.
Locals to do well included: solo masters Gavin Jackson (13 laps); open team of three, brothers Marcus, Thomas and dad Matt Worth (14 laps); super masters (over 15) team of three Trevor Banks, Gary Tomlin and Dylan Wesley; and open mixed team of three, Glen Herbert of Pacific Palms, Jo Croker and her sons Josh and Hayden McPhellamy.
The tip riders group thanked major sponsor Charlie Kennett of Pacific Blue Metal for his assistance.
The Kiwarrak MTB Park Tip Riders Group annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 6.30pm at Club West.
