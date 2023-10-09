Manning River Times
140 riders in PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race in the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park

By Toni Bell
October 10 2023 - 9:00am
Riders came from far and wide for the 2023 PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race conducted at the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park in Kiwarrak Forest, Taree on Sunday.

