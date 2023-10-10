Old Bar Cellars recently won the Retail Drinks Industry Awards 2023 Award for Liquor Store of the Year - the highest award possible for small liquor stores.
Manager of Old Bar Cellars, Geoffrey Alrich attended the 2023 Retail Drinks Industry Awards held in Sydney on October 4.
"It was a great honour to be there," Mr Alrich said.
"Winning the award was a great surprise for me and everyone that works here.
"It gives us some validation of all the hard work we do every year and all the little standards that we maintain; having the vest range that we can possibly have, having the best customer service and all the little things like that, week in, week out.."
There were 50 finalists present from across Australia, including both independent liquor stores and stores belonging to national chains and smaller liquor groups.
This award is judged on a number of criteria including:
Old Bar Cellars store owners Tim and Cozette Leonard are thrilled with this recognition and wish to extend thanks to their dedicated and hardworking staff, the fantastic team at Liquorstax, the supportive Old Bar community, and many local and national suppliers.
"All these factors have helped make this award possible," they said.
