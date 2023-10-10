Manning River Times
Old Bar Cellars wins Liquor Store of the Year in Retail Drinks Industry Awards 2023

By Staff Reporters
October 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Old Bar Cellars manager, Geoffrey Aldrich shows off the Liquor Store of the Year award. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Old Bar Cellars recently won the Retail Drinks Industry Awards 2023 Award for Liquor Store of the Year - the highest award possible for small liquor stores.

