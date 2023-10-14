Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
October 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Holden's works Morris Cooper S leads the charge through the esses at Mount Panorama in 1966. Picture supplied
Bob Holden's works Morris Cooper S leads the charge through the esses at Mount Panorama in 1966. Picture supplied

The 60th Bathurst enduro has been run and won for 2023. I thought it appropriate we look back and pay tribute to a local Manning resident Bob Holden who won the race outright 57 years ago. This story from SpeedCafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.