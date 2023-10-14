The 60th Bathurst enduro has been run and won for 2023. I thought it appropriate we look back and pay tribute to a local Manning resident Bob Holden who won the race outright 57 years ago. This story from SpeedCafe.
"Winning Bathurst in 1966 when it was called the Gallaher 500, stands as a perpetual beacon in Bob Holden's wonderful racing career.
"But there is so much more to Holden's career than leading a Mini romp (Mini claimed the first nine places at Mount Panorama in 1966) alongside his Finnish Rally Champion and co-driver Rauno Aaltonen back in the pioneering days of what would become The Great Race.
"The full story of how Holden and Aaltonen triumphed in the least favoured of the trio of BMC factory Morris Cooper S machines is stuff of legend.
"In the early 1960s Bob Holden was a formidable competitor in the formative years of the Australian Touring Car Championship. He had managed to win the 1100cc class in the Australian Tourist Trophy for Sports Cars, which was conducted at the Longford road course near Launceston, Tasmania, in 1966.
"The story behind the 1966 Mini win is an extraordinary tale as Holden literally outsmarted what could have been a European stitch-up job when he became aware of a plot to supply him with an underpowered car. Working night and day on the car in the lead-up to the event, he and Aaltonen hatched an audacious scheme to win.
"And to this day Holden and Aaltonen still haven't received the winning trophy which went 'missing' after it was displayed at Mini's headquarters where the Bathurst cars were prepared at Zetland in Sydney after that triumphant weekend.
"Somehow it got lost or stolen when BMC moved from Zetland out to Sydney's western suburbs. The bloke whose possession it was in was in charge of the factory move, and he claims he never had it in the first place," Holden told SpeedCafe in an extensive interview for the 2017 book, Bathurst: Kings of the Mountain.
While it remains a mystery, Holden celebrates his 91st birthday later this year. Bob is truly a legend of Australian motor sport.
I regard Bob is a friend of mine, I respect greatly, even though I haven't seen him for a while.
Thank you Bob for the memories
