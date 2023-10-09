Manning River Times
Taree Arts Council to transform Taree into Vegas with 'The Revue'

October 10 2023 - 10:00am
Taree Arts Council is set to premiere a Vegas-style blockbuster that features iconic hits from popular Broadway musicals and the silver screen.

Local News

