Taree Arts Council to transform Taree into Vegas

Taree Arts Council is set to premiere a Vegas-style blockbuster that features iconic hits from popular Broadway musicals and the silver screen.
Set in the backdrop of an old-school nightclub, The Revue will be a blockbuster of music, dance and glamour.
Inspired by international cabaret landmarks, The Revue combines the best parts of Broadway, burlesque, Vegas and cabaret into an atmosphere of "yesteryear", featuring soloists, gorgeous showgirl costumes and talented chorus dancers.
The Revue promises to provide a show that is reminiscent of renowned international cabaret landmarks like Kings Cross and The Moulin Rouge, featuring special pre-show entertainment commencing half-an-hour prior to showtime.
Described as a Bob Mackie and Bob Fosse Las Vegas show, The Revue is touted as a night out you will not want to miss.
The Revue is showing at the Manning Entertainment Centre for eight shows from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 5, including three matinee performances.
To book tickets go to manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/110177.
