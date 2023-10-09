Manning River Timessport
Manning representatives at Under 15s Female Country Youth Cricket Championships

By Staff Reporters
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
The Manning crew - Olivia Herivel, Arabella Roohan, Luke McLeod, Riely McLeod and Ava Paterson after the 91 run tie between Mid North Coast and Riverina. (It's the second tie played between R McLeod and Roohan with both players featuring in an MRDCA match between Wingham and Taree West last year which included three father-daughter combinations, at 197 all). Picture supplied.
Three Manning players featured in an improving Mid North Coast side at the Under 15s Female Country Youth Cricket Championships.

