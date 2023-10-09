Three Manning players featured in an improving Mid North Coast side at the Under 15s Female Country Youth Cricket Championships.
Mid North Coast side finished eighth overall in a tight competition, after two wins against North Coast and Lake Macquarie and a tie against Riverina. The championships were held at Singleton from October 3-6 featuring 10 squads from throughout regional NSW.
Taree West openers, Riely McLeod and Ava Paterson continued to build a good opening partnership together for Mid North Coast with highlights including McLeod's 31 not out against North Coast and Paterson making 18 not out against both North Coast and Lake Macquarie.
McLeod also took 2/8 with the ball against Riverina.
Great Lakes debutant, Olivia Herivel bowled economically throughout the carnival with best figures of 0/5 off two overs against North Coast.
Taree West's Arabella Roohan represented as an opening bowler for fourth placed Riverina.
Roohan had an exceptional first day taking 2/24 across seven overs in the T20 format, whilst also snaring three runouts including a direct hit from the boundary. Tight early bowling from Roohan also helped secure an upset victory by Riverina against Newcastle on the final day.
Greater Illawarra took out the championships, remaining undefeated throughout the competition.
The players will now return to their local junior and senior clubs for the regular summer season.
McLeod started the regular season strongly with 36 not out for Taree West in the Mnning River District Cricket Association competition first round.
Riely's father, Luke, who made a blistering 16n/o in the same match, coached the Mid North Coast 15s female side. McLeod Senior will also coach Manning's Under 15s representative team in the upcoming inter-district competition which commences on October 29.
