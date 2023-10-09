Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Surf clubs across the Lower North Coast are ready for the 2023-24 season

By Anne Evans
October 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nippers program has been designed for girls and boys aged from 5-14 years. Picture supplied.
The nippers program has been designed for girls and boys aged from 5-14 years. Picture supplied.

Nippers is a fun program for children aged from five to under 14 years to enjoy the beach in a safe environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.