The streets of Wingham's CBD are awash with colour for Stillborn Awareness Week.
This is the third year "Blooming Surprise" has taken place in Wingham, where the main street gardens and planter boxes are decorated with crocheted or knitted flowers and butterflies.
The decorations were quietly "planted" on the evening of Friday, October 6, so as to surprise people the following day with their sudden appearance.
The flower bombing event serves a dual purpose.
The first is to commemorate Stillborn Awareness Week, running from October 8 - 15. The plan this year is to have them "finish flowering" on Friday, October 14. However, the flowers will then move to the Wingham Music Festival on Friday until Sunday, October 16.
"I am the mother of a Butterfly Baby and for years have wanted to do something to raise awareness. I have now found my way to celebrate his life and to help others," organiser Robyn Laurenson said.
"Mental health, the trauma of losing a loved one no matter the cause is often kept silent but especially so with the loss of a child. The loss of self-confidence, self-esteem, the anger, and the anxiety can lead to so many very dark places."
The other reason for the event is simply to lift the spirits of the community.
"The community has had a tough time over the last few years with the drought, the bushfires, the floods and COVID-19. We can all use something to brighten our day, to lift the spirits and put a smile on our faces," Robyn said.
At 12pm on Saturday, October 14, the flowers and butterflies will be available to be picked for a gold coin donation.
Money raised from donations go to the Stillbirth Awareness Foundation, Beyond Blue, the Black Dog Institute, Bears of Hope and The Cancer Council.
"One of our lovely Blooming Surprise ladies has recently had a diagnosis so we are having a daffodil garden in support of cancer patients," Robyn explained.
To learn more about the Stillbirth Awareness Foundation go to stillbirthfoundation.org.au.
