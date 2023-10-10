No doubt many are wondering what is happening with the newly constructed Old Bar Ambulance Station.
While it does appear to be completed, there are still some utilities to be connected and IT services to be installed. It will probably be a couple more months before it is opened and operating.
The polling places for our area on Saturday are Mitchells Island Literary Institute Hall, Old Bar Public School and Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Club Old Bar is not available for this vote.
Unlike state and federal elections where there are many choices, there are only two options in this referendum so it behoves all to respect the opinions of others and not engage in any abusive behaviour.
Craft at Old Bar resumes for fourth term next Wednesday, October 18 at its regular venue, the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, at 11am.
With Christmas fast approaching, activities centre on the festive season. Our workshop for the day will be a fun Christmas tree on a canvas. Further information on requirements etc. is available from 0415 785 608 or 0433 865-505. Participation in a workshop is not necessary. You are most welcome to bring along your own craft project. See you there.
The Seaside Classic for senior has been cancelled due to a lack of registrations.
The junior Seaside Classic will occur on the weekend of October 20 to 22. Many events make up this section, graded by age, singles and doubles and a parent and child double. Entries close next Monday October 16; contact Ellise on 0411 476 063 or oldbartc@outlook.com.
