HONOURS at the Port Macquarie Cup meeting at Taree on Friday were spread far and wide, with eight different trainers and eight different jockeys racking up wins.
Taree trainer Tony Ball and his apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald were among the winners, combining for a victory with Toy Story in the second race, the Flower Hotels Country Boosted Showcase Maiden Plate over 1250 metres.
The pair came close to registering a double when Adamdeeant finished second in the last race, the John Oxley Motors Showcase Open Handicap over 1000 metres.
Toy Story, the $4 favourite, just lasted to win ahead of the fast-finishing Bellabatoota, which was ridden by apprentice Braith Nock for Kempsey trainer Hilary Drew and started at $41.
Fitzgerald's ride made all the difference. Nock tried to go for a run on the inside of Toy Story at the top of the straight, but Fitzgerald held her ground and Nock was forced to go back and around Toy Story instead.
That held Bellabatoota up at a critical stage and once she got into the clear and was given full rein she motored home and was only beaten by 0.08 of a length.
Adamdeeant, a $41 chance, couldn't quite run down the $1.65 favourite Alicia Roma and finished 0.17 of a length in arrears.
