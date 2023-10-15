Tara Coles is one of the new breed of young women taking centre stage at agricultural shows, and she's showing that women can match it with the fellas.
The 24-year-old Lismore resident has entered the historically male dominated world of show announcing, and to sharpen her skills, she's drawing on the experience of some long-time experts in the field.
At the 2023 Taree Show, that meant teaming up with local show legend, Bruce Moy.
"Just being able to learn from him the tips and tricks of the trade was excellent because he's just so professional and has been doing it for so long that he knows exactly what to say," Tara said.
With a strong background in public speaking through her involvement in the NSW Rural Youth organisation in addition to a long personal history with agricultural shows, it seemed only natural that Tara would combine her skillset in this area.
According to Bruce Moy, Tara's performance at the Taree Show indicates she has the talent and discipline required of someone looking to take on the announcer duties into the future.
"She went very well. She's very competent and she's willing to listen and learn and she will be a great success," Bruce said.
We're definitely coming up through the ranks, we're speaking out more and showing others how we can do it- Show announcer, Tara Coles
When she isn't appearing at local shows, Tara is employed as a home loan writer. Her resume also boasts over four years working in politics, with previous roles as a personal assistant to former federal minister, Dan Tehan, and then later with Stuart Robert MP.
As a winner of the North Coast Show Society Young Woman of the Year award, Tara competed at the regional finals in Kempsey before progressing to the state final at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show. It was there that she won the inaugural Announcers Award.
With the roles of women in farming becoming ever more diversified, their presence on centre stage at agricultural events should come as no surprise. It seems only a matter of time before more shows are featuring a female voice announcing over the loudspeakers, and doing a great job of it too.
"What is interesting is that females make up 33 per cent of the agricultural workforce, but we don't see that in our leadership positions," Tara said.
"We're taking on a lot more as females (compared to) our roles 50 years ago, so we're definitely coming up through the ranks, we're speaking out more and showing others how we can do it."
