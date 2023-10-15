Manning River Times
Tara Coles learns the art of show announcing alongside legend Bruce Moy

October 16 2023 - 4:30am
Lismore's Tara Coles with Taree Show's long-time announcer Bruce Moy. Scott Calvin picture.
Tara Coles is one of the new breed of young women taking centre stage at agricultural shows, and she's showing that women can match it with the fellas.

