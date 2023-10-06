MidCoast Council has worked with professional contractors to cull feral deer in Old Bar, Diamond Beach and South Forster.
During August and September, 34 feral deer were culled in rural and open space areas surrounding urban settlement areas.
"This greatly reduces damage to sensitive ecological communities," council's natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"Deer are not native to Australia and cause extensive harm to our environment, the economy and pose a significant public safety risk.
"Council has noted increased feral deer complaints. Vehicle strikes are also on the rise as the feral animals move into residential areas.
"Some of these animals weigh more than 250 kilos, they can seriously injure road users in the event of a collision."
Due to the complex nature of feral animal control in urban areas, council has received support from private landholders who have granted access to their sites.
"It's everyone's issue," Mr Tuckerman said.
"These animals cross boundaries, jump fences and even swim between islands.
"A community-focused approach is required to correctly address the issue. That's what we are doing."
Feral deer populations increase at a rate of about 35 per cent per year so the time to act is now.
Landholders are encouraged to take control measures early. Feral deer are considered a pest animal meaning they fall into the same category as rabbits and foxes.
Landholders are responsible for biosecurity on their own land, but support is available, Mr Tuckerman said.
Any landholders who can help contribute to the peri-urban program are encouraged to contact council. Rural landholders can find useful resources from the NSW Local Land Services website.
"With State Government funding, council has an opportunity to significantly reduce the impact of feral deer and we need residents to support us by reporting deer sightings, controlling deer on large landholdings and opening peri-urban landholdings to council contractors for lethal control.
"If we act now, we can nip this situation in the bud before the situation gets out of hand," Mr Tuckerman said.
Residents are asked to report sightings to FeralScan via the app or online. Reports help inform future control activities and assist council, and the Department of Primary Industries with population estimates and feral deer hotspots.
