Over 55s development in Wingham knocked back by MidCoast Council

A plan designed to keep Wingham Golf Club going as a viable concern financially has been blocked by MidCoast Council.
The club has been trying to have a portion of its land rezoned from agricultural to residential since August 2019, with the aim of developing affordable accommodation for over 55s on the rezoned land.
The land the club wanted rezoned is currently not being used as part of the golf course, and is adjacent to housing on Country Club Drive. The development was to consist of low cost prefabricated manufactured housing.
Shane Greenaway, a board member of Wingham Golf Club, says affordable over 55s living is sorely needed in Wingham, especially with the current rental situation.
The club's over 55s village was being aimed at people who were wanting to move into downsize from a farm and move into town, or for residents already living in a house in Wingham who wanted to downsize further and have less maintenance to worry about.
The population of Wingham residents aged 55+ was 41 per cent at the last census (2021).
"And it's only going to get higher," Mr Greenaway said.
One of the reasons given by MidCoast Council for not rezoning the land was that Wingham already had enough land for traditional housing, Mr Greenaway said.
"Wingham Golf Club agrees with MidCoast Council that we have enough land for normal housing in Wingham. Our development has nothing to do with this but is to provide Wingham's senior residents with the ability to stay and retire in Wingham in lower cost housing, which will free up more houses for sale and rentals. As we all know, rentals and properties for sale in Wingham are in very short supply."
In a letter from MidCoast Council to Stimson Urban and Regional Planning dated 2021, council said the MidCoast Housing Strategy found that the population growth of Wingham has been "very limited over the 2011 to 2016 period", and the supply of vacant land was predicted to exceed demand until 2036.
However, this does not take into account the migration of city dwellers to regional areas that has been continuing since the COVID-19 lockdowns, which had seen a housing crisis arise with inflated prices in both properties and rentals, and a dearth of affordable housing to be found.
Council also said that its Urban Release Areas Report (2021) had already identified two areas in Wingham with a rezoning priority - on Wingham Road, and Murray Road/Skyline Drive.
There was also concerns from council about the land in question because of its proximity to the Wingham abattoirs.
Council gave alternatives to the Wingham Golf Club, all of which Mr Greenaway said council knew the club "could not comply with". The alternatives were to build the land development on a portion of the golf course, and relocate the course to the unused land, or to build the development somewhere else in Wingham.
The proposal was put to the club by NSW Golf as a way to help the Wingham Golf Club financially. Mr Greenaway says it is been done with other golf clubs, and done successfully.
The knock back of the rezoning of the land leaves the club at a loss as to how to survive.
"I know we're struggling like every other club because our membership fees here only $350 a year. Where you go to Taree and their's are $700, Harrington is $1500. But we don't want to do that. We want people playing golf here, so we want to keep our membership (fees) low," Mr Greenaway said.
He also emphasised the importance of the club to the local community in times of disaster. In the floods of 2021, the Golf Club was an evacuation centre, along with the Wingham Memorial Services Club.
"But when the 2021 flood was on you couldn't get to the Services Club," Mr Greenaway said.
"If we weren't here, where would the evacuation centre be?"
