To win, use the form on the MidCoast Council website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads/Road-safety-programs to report when and where you see Joe Rider. Make sure to pull over when it is safe to do so or complete your journey before heading to the website. There will be $50 #ShopMidCoast vouchers given away daily and a grand prize of a $250 #ShopMidCoast voucher at the end of the week.